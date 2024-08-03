Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BTT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.27. 103,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,346. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

