BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. 203,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,350. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.