BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MUE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. 59,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,807. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

