BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MYD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 127,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,859. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

