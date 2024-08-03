BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MQY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.60. 166,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.64.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
