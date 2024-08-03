BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2141 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSTZ traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 768,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,091. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.