BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 165,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,593. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
