BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 165,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,593. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.