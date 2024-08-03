Block (NYSE:SQ) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.22.

Get Block alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQ

Block Stock Up 0.8 %

Block stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Block has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,158,456.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,811. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Block by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,088,122,000 after acquiring an additional 318,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Block by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,712,000 after acquiring an additional 582,826 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Block by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 75,161 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Block by 45.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,735,000 after buying an additional 71,735 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.