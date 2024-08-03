Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SQ. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.22.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,505 shares of company stock worth $1,683,811. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

