Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 19.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,150,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,355,000 after buying an additional 1,326,277 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 17.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,069,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,582,000 after buying an additional 600,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,354,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OBDC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,778,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,072. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

