Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.
Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 5.4 %
OWL traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,574,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,336. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.
Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.
