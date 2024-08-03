Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 5.4 %

OWL traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,574,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,336. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OWL. Oppenheimer raised Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.23.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

