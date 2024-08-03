BMO Capital Markets Boosts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$57.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$56.73.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$59.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.95. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$44.70 and a twelve month high of C$59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 147.69%.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at C$24,767.90. In related news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at C$24,767.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

