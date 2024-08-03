BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.77. 185,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,673,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

