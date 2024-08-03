BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Tops $76.54 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. BNB has a total market cap of $76.54 billion and $1.93 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $524.46 or 0.00867458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,937,190 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,937,228.75545287. The last known price of BNB is 540.80214545 USD and is down -5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2203 active market(s) with $2,116,407,806.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
