Boeing (NYSE:BA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.90 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $8.36 on Friday, hitting $169.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,742,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,948. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.87 and a 200 day moving average of $187.37. The stock has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.56. Boeing has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.65.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.