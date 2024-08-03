Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $4,100.00 at DA Davidson

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4,039.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,328.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,872.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,689.37. The company has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 237.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 178.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $24,841,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

