Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 354.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $143.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.98. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $106.90 and a 12-month high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

