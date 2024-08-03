Boston Partners Acquires 626,744 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 160.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626,744 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.64% of Tronox worth $17,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Tronox by 260,833.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Tronox by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Tronox Trading Down 14.9 %

TROX traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 3,585,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.70. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -22.42%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

