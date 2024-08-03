Boston Partners Boosts Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 891,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in NICE were worth $231,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in NICE by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,697,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in NICE by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in NICE by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 58,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NICE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

NICE stock traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.76. 304,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,568. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.28 and a 200-day moving average of $209.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

