Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,842,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $183,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 3.0 %

ELS stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $72.52. 1,896,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,202. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.