Boston Partners Buys New Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,326,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,895,740 shares of company stock valued at $67,672,787 over the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG traded down $3.53 on Friday, hitting $44.23. 4,523,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

