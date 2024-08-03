Boston Partners Grows Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 477,487 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.61% of Packaging Co. of America worth $274,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 981.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 37,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.69. 509,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.44.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

