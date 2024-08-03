Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 4.00% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $247,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WH. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,186.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,092,000 after acquiring an additional 469,827 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.0% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,144 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,010. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.