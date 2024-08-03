Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,028 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.49% of New Jersey Resources worth $20,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,207,996. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

NJR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 520,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

