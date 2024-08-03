Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,192,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,354 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.27% of Regency Centers worth $253,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 13.3% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $70.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.