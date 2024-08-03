Boston Partners Has $13.38 Million Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 979.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 750,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,391 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,538,000 after acquiring an additional 45,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,064,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,940,000 after buying an additional 74,877 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,934,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,978,000 after buying an additional 721,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after buying an additional 366,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $23.97. 418,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,055. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

