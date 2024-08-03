Boston Partners Has $15.36 Million Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.07% of AppLovin worth $15,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APP. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,057,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,240 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,129,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AppLovin by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,298,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,605,000 after purchasing an additional 686,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APP traded down $6.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,367,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,264. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.10.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,246.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at $693,468,938.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

