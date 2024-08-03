Boston Partners Has $22.20 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.90% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $22,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.62. 1,487,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,304. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

