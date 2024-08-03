Boston Partners Purchases 28,690 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.11% of SharkNinja worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in SharkNinja by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 145,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after buying an additional 83,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SN stock traded down 0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 75.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of 25.84 and a 1-year high of 80.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of 75.49 and a 200 day moving average of 64.83.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 75.56.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

