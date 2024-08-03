Boston Partners Purchases New Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,747,604 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,887,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.41% of Tripadvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Natixis bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at $6,172,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 6.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,110 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $16.22. 1,912,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,787. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.