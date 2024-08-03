Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 206,675 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in ITT were worth $116,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITT. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in ITT by 788.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ITT by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock traded down $9.49 on Friday, hitting $129.73. The company had a trading volume of 568,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,465. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $149.65.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

