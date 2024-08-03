Boston Partners Sells 11,902 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Boston Partners cut its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,662,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,902 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.26% of Redwood Trust worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwood Trust

In related news, CFO Brooke Carillo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

RWT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 1,021,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 914.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RWT. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

