Boston Partners Sells 198,553 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 684,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198,553 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $16,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,022. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

