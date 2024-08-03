Boston Partners Takes Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,215,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.74% of Addus HomeCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 683.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 48,146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $1,557,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.32. 111,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $125.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

