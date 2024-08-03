BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.23.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP
BP Stock Performance
BP opened at $34.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. BP has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54.
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.60%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BP Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.
About BP
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BP
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.