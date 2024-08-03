Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.43

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.43 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07), with a volume of 67,552 shares changing hands.

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.35 million, a P/E ratio of 262.50 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

