Brett Trading Down 19% This Week (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, Brett has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Brett has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $25.57 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brett token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Brett Profile

Brett’s launch date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.10598636 USD and is down -10.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $27,567,999.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brett should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brett using one of the exchanges listed above.

