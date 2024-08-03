Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Releases Earnings Results

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bright Scholar Education had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEDU remained flat at $2.15 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.45. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

