BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. BrightSpring Health Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,688. BrightSpring Health Services has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

