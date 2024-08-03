BrightView (NYSE:BV) Issues Earnings Results

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32, Briefing.com reports. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $738.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BrightView updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BrightView Trading Down 7.3 %

BV traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.30. 829,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,210. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. BrightView has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BV shares. Robert W. Baird raised BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Insider Activity at BrightView

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

