Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Down 0.1%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.31 and last traded at $47.53. 2,297,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 15,904,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

