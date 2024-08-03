Brokerages Set Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) PT at $9.17

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.
CGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CGTX opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.95.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.
