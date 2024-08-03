Brokerages Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT at $141.55

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR opened at $99.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $98.26 and a 1-year high of $152.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

