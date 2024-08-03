Brokerages Set Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Target Price at C$16.14

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.14.

SIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.64. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.87 and a 52 week high of C$15.90.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$230.95 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.05%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

