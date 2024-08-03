Brokerages Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Target Price at $241.60

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 112.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of STE opened at $242.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.41. STERIS has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $242.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

