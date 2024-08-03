Brokerages Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT at $11.33

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 307,490 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,160,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 212,872 shares during the period.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

