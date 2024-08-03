Brokers Set Expectations for Hudson Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hudson Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HDSN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $15.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Technologies

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

