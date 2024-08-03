Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $114.56, but opened at $105.24. Bunge Global shares last traded at $105.18, with a volume of 255,163 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.11.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bunge Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,490,000 after purchasing an additional 578,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,879,000 after buying an additional 42,592 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Bunge Global by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,909,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,743,000 after buying an additional 478,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth $128,092,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 702,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

