Burney Co. Acquires New Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 167,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,777.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 106,069 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,530,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,388 shares of company stock valued at $178,225 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,417,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

