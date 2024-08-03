Burney Co. Boosts Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.06. The company had a trading volume of 674,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,027. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day moving average is $113.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OSK

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.